Aniagwu, Ahon visit family of late Punch correspondent, Matthew Ochei

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of late journalist and Delta State correspondent of Punch Newspapers, Mr. Matthew Ochei.

The delegation was received at the Okwe family residence in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state by the widow of the deceased, Mrs. Uche Ochei, alongside other members of the family.

Speaking during the visit, Aniagwu said the Delta State government received the news of Ochei’s sudden demise with shock and deep sadness, describing it as a painful loss to the media profession and the state at large.

He noted that the late journalist was a dedicated, hard working and principled professional, who discharged his duties with diligence and integrity.

According to him, Ochei’s contributions to the growth of journalism and his objective reportage of issues affecting Delta State and Nigeria would be fondly remembered.

“Matthew Ochei was a committed journalist whose work reflected passion for truth, fairness and public interest. His passing has created a void, not only in his family but also in the media community and the state,” Aniagwu said.

He urged the family, especially the widow to be strong for their young children and take solace in the fact that the late journalist lived a purposeful life and left behind a legacy of professionalism and service, adding that the government shares in their grief at this difficult time.

The commissioner prayed for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and for the repose of the soul of the departed.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mrs. Uche Ochei expressed gratitude to the Delta State government for identifying with them in their moment of grief, noting that the visit was a source of comfort and encouragement to the family.