Anger in Taraba as woman disfigures teenager’s face

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — There is widespread anger in Taraba State following reports that a housewife, Ramatu Abbas, mutilated the face of a 17-year-old teenager, Iwasen Terhemba, with a razor.

The attack was allegedly fueled by suspicion that the woman’s husband was interested in the teenager.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in Donga town, Donga Local Government Area, has met with heavy condemnation, with many calling for justice to be served.

It was gathered that the teenager, who lives with her guardian, Jemila Wanga, had been approached several times by Ramatu’s husband. She reportedly rejected his advances at every turn, stating clearly that she was not interested.

However, the wife, acting on suspicion, stormed the guardian’s residence while she was away and used a razor to disfigure the teenager’s face.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the Taraba State Police Command, Victor Mshelizah, noted in a short message to journalists that the command has swung into action.

According to him, “The issue is being taken care of already. The suspect is in custody while the victim is recovering. The case will soon be charged to court.”

Residents of the state have called on the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served to serve as a lesson to others.