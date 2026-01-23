Taraba woman disfigures teenage girl’s face because husband likes her over

By Femi Bolaji

Widespread anger has erupted in Taraba State following reports that a housewife, Ramatu Abbas, mutilated the face of 17-year-old Iwasen Terhemba with a razor.

The attack was reportedly fueled by the woman’s suspicion that her husband was interested in the teenager.

The incident, which allegedly occurred in Donga town, Donga Local Government Area, has drawn heavy condemnation, with residents demanding justice.

Sources said the teenager, who lives with her guardian, Jemila Wanga, had been approached multiple times by Ramatu’s husband. She reportedly rejected his advances at every turn, insisting she was not interested.

However, acting on suspicion, the wife allegedly stormed the guardian’s residence while she was away and used a razor to disfigure the teenager’s face.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the Taraba State Police Command, Victor Mshelizah, told journalists, “The issue is being taken care of already. The suspect is in custody while the victim is recovering. The case will soon be charged to court.”

Residents have called on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served, emphasizing that a strong response is needed to deter similar acts in the future.