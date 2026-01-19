Allegedly missing EKSU student found

The Ekiti Police Command on Monday, said it has found a 21-year-old student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Damilola Praise, who was earlier reported missing.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abutu Sunday, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekito.

He said that the student, who reportedly left Lagos for Ado-Ekiti on Jan. 5, was traced to Osogbo in Osun State.

He explained that Damilola was said to have contacted his parents upon arrival in Ado-Ekiti, to confirm his safe arrival, after which his phone lines became unreachable, prompting concerns from his family and friends.

According to the statement, following the report, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Eribo, directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to commence a thorough investigation to ascertain the whereabouts of the student.

The spokesman said that the operatives of the SCIID had swung into action and, through sustained efforts, traced and found Damilola in Osogbo.

He disclosed that during investigation, the student stated that he was neither kidnapped nor abducted, but deliberately stayed out of contact with his parents due to his poor academic performance.

“He explained that he decided to withdraw temporarily from school and seek a menial job, having felt unable to cope academically,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that Damilola had already secured employment with a security company in Osogbo.

He noted that further investigations would continue and necessary actions taken, adding that the the CP has cautioned members of the public, against spreading unverified information on social media, which could cause unnecessary panic. (NAN)