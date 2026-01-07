Alleged 2027 Governorship Ambition: Minister suspends aide over write-up, denies interest

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has distanced himself from a political write-up titled “Malagi 2027,” which speculated on possible permutations ahead of the 2027 Niger State governorship election.

In a disclaimer issued on Wednesday, the Minister’s office clarified that the article was authored without authorisation by one of his aides, Sa’idu Enagi, stressing that the views expressed do not reflect the position or intentions of the minister.

“The write-up and all its contents are hereby vehemently disclaimed,” the statement said, urging members of the public to disregard the publication.

According to the statement, the minister is fully focused on his responsibilities at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and has no interest in, nor tolerance for, political distractions or premature electioneering activities.

The minister further stated that he neither directed nor approved the publication of the write-up.

Consequently, he has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter, while the aide responsible has been issued a letter of suspension with immediate effect.

The statement also highlighted the cordial and mutually beneficial relationship between the minister and the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, noting that both leaders remain committed to working together for the development and stability of the state.

“Speculations about the 2027 elections would be inimical to these noble objectives,” the statement added.

The disclaimer was signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the minister.