Algeria’s Amoura apologises for gesture toward famous DR Congo fan

Algeria forward Mohamed Amoura has issued an apology following a social media backlash over his celebration during his side’s late win against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Amoura was accused online of mocking Congolese fan and activist Vea Lumumba after appearing to imitate Lumumba’s well-known silent, motionless protest in the stands.

The gesture sparked widespread criticism, with many interpreting it as disrespectful to Congo and Africa’s historical struggle for independence.

In response, the Algerian international apologised to the Congolese people, insisting he was unaware of the symbolism behind the gesture and had no intention of offending anyone.

He also wished DR Congo well in their upcoming World Cup qualification play-offs scheduled for March.

“The match against Congo was a big game, very intense, with a lot of tension and emotion on the pitch,” Amoura said in a social media post.

“I want to clarify one thing: at that moment, I was not aware of what the person or the symbol in the stands represented. I simply wanted to banter, in a good-natured spirit, with no bad intentions or desire to provoke anyone.

“I respect Congo and its team. Honestly, I wish them the best and hope they qualify for the World Cup.

“If my attitude could have been misunderstood, I sincerely regret it, because that was absolutely not my intention.

“I remain focused on the pitch and on representing my country with pride.”

Meanwhile, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has reportedly also taken steps to ease tensions by extending an official invitation to Vea Lumumba, whose full name is Michel Nkuka Mboladinga.

According to the federation, a VVIP delegation has been dispatched to Casablanca to formally receive him.

The incident has reignited discussions around player conduct, symbolism in football celebrations, and the wider social and historical contexts that often intersect with the game.

Vanguard News