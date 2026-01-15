Alaafin absent as Olubadan emerges chairman of Oyo council of Obas

Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday inaugurated the new Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, emerging as inaugural chairman for a two-year term.

However, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, one of the state’s foremost monarchs, was conspicuously absent from the ceremony held at the House of Chiefs Hall, State Secretariat, Ibadan.

The inauguration followed the passage of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the event, Makinde explained that the chairmanship would rotate every two years among three leading traditional rulers — the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

“I consulted my three fathers — the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomosoland — and the agreement is that they will start the rotation with Kabiyesi, the Olubadan of Ibadan,” the governor said.

Oba Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor, was installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in September 2025, following the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.