Akran of Badagry dies at 89

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos has been thrown into mourning following the passing of the traditional ruler of the Badagry Kingdom, the Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, who died at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

The demise of the monarch marks the end of a remarkable 48-year reign on the throne, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Lagos State.

According to the palace, the Akran was pronounced dead by medical experts, and traditional rites for his burial have gradually commenced.

Residents of Badagry, who are currently mourning the loss of their revered monarch, described his death as a heavy blow, noting that the town has lost not just a king but a father figure whose wisdom, counsel and presence brought reassurance in moments of uncertainty.

As of press time, the Lagos State Government was yet to issue an official statement on the development.