Akpabio withdraws all defamation suits after priest’s sermon

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

ABUJA — Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has withdrawn all pending defamation suits instituted by him against several individuals, saying the decision was inspired by a sermon he listened to during a New Year Mass.

Akpabio made the disclosure, yesterday at the Sacred Heart Parish, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he said he had earlier filed nearly nine defamation cases against persons he accused of lying against and slandering his name.

According to him, the homily delivered by the priest prompted a moment of reflection and led to his decision to discontinue the legal actions.

“I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name.

“But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitor to withdraw all lawsuits against them.”

In 2025, the Senate President had filed several high-profile defamation suits, including one against fellow senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Late in the year, Akpabio instituted a N200 billion defamation suit against Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegations of sexual harassment, which he denied and challenged her to prove in court.

Earlier in the year, his wife also filed separate defamation suits against the senator, alleging that claims made against the family were damaging to their reputation.

Relations between the two lawmakers deteriorated after Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of influencing her suspension from the Senate in March 2025, following her public allegations of misconduct.

Akpabio’s decision, yesterday, effectively brings to an end all pending defamation-related legal disputes involving him, marking a public close to the litigations as the year begins.