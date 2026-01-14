Akpabio not involved in Benue politics, disowns ‘Team Akpabio for Tinubu’ appointments – Aide

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said he does not represent Benue State in the National Assembly and has no obligation to intervene in the state’s internal political affairs.

This clarification was made on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, following reports circulating on social media linking Akpabio to alleged appointments within a political support group known as Team Akpabio for Tinubu (TAT) in Benue State.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Eyiboh stressed that Senator Akpabio’s role as President of the Senate is national, constitutional and institutional, adding that he harbours no personal or political dispute with the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia.

According to the statement, Akpabio has no affiliation with, nor operational knowledge of, the internal affairs, appointments or activities of any political support group, including those operating under the name Team Akpabio for Tinubu.

Eyiboh explained that such groups are voluntary associations formed independently by their members to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Akpabio, and do not require the approval, endorsement or authorisation of the President of the Senate.

“The Office of the President of the Senate has taken note of a statement circulating on social media attributed to one Hon. Aondoaver Nyakuma regarding an alleged appointment within a group known as Team Akpabio for Tinubu,” the statement said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has no affiliation with and no operational knowledge of the internal affairs, appointments or activities of any political support group, including Team Akpabio for Tinubu.”

Eyiboh further stated that Akpabio does not know Hon. Aondoaver Nyakuma and has never appointed him, or any other individual, to any position within any political support group.

He added that the President of the Senate enjoys a cordial and respectful institutional relationship with Governor Alia and has no personal or political disagreement with him.

“Senator Akpabio does not represent Benue State in the National Assembly and has no obligation to intervene in intra-state political matters,” the statement noted.

“The Office of the President of the Senate therefore urges the public and the media to disregard any statements or narratives that seek to associate him with claims, appointments or grievances arising from private political groups.”