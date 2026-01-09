Akingboye’s death: Lagos DPP clears wife, children, others

—Affirms suicide finding

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, has cleared Mrs. Christiana Akingboye, her children and domestic staff of any wrongdoing in connection with the death of former Ondo State Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate, Mr Bamidele Akingboye, affirming earlier reports that his death was a suicide.

The decision, contained in a legal advice dated January 6, 2026, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins, absolved all persons investigated for alleged culpable homicide and directed the police to release them if still in custody.

CCTV footage from the deceased’s residence had showed no foul play and pointed to suicide, amid controversies that followed Akingboye’s death.

The deceased had been grappling with bipolar disorder, allegedly linked to political setbacks and financial pressures.

In its findings, the DPP stated that while the death of Akingboye was not in dispute, investigations failed to establish any criminal responsibility on the part of the suspects.

“It is not in dispute that the deceased died; however, upon careful consideration of the CCTV recordings from the adjoining house of the deceased, the statements of the suspects and the police investigation, it was revealed that none of the suspects was seen to have thrown the deceased from the top of the balcony, nor was any physical harm seen or deduced to have been inflicted on the deceased by the suspects,” the advice read.

The DPP explained that these findings ruled out key elements required to sustain a charge of murder.

It added that the post-mortem examination did not reveal injuries consistent with the involvement of a third party.

According to the legal advice, the post-mortem report also indicated suicide, a conclusion the DPP said could not be excluded given the deceased’s documented mental health condition.

“In the light of the foregoing, there is no prima facie case against all the suspects for the offence of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015, or for any offence in relation to the death of the deceased,” the DPP concluded.

The directive brings to a close months of speculation and investigation surrounding the high-profile death, effectively exonerating the family and household staff of the late politician.

Speaking to Vanguard over the matter, Mrs Akingboye expressed gratitude to God noting that truth will always prevail over evil.

“All I can say for now is that I am grateful to God for vindicating me and my children from the evil plot of those who were out to frame us for what we were innocent of.

“ I am also grateful to the people who stood behind us throughout this trying period. We are indeed grateful,” she said.