Àjoyò celebrates African cultural heritage , creates 40ft Adire Tree

By Mathew Johnson

Àjoyò, a cultural-inspired lifestyle platform, that aims to promote African heritage, creativity, and community engagement, brought together creatives and cultural enthusiasts in Lagos State, to showcase

their talents.

The event, held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted families, talents, and key players in the creative industry.

One of the Directors, Ruby Agwu explained that Àjoyò blends Africa’s traditional communal values with modern digital expression to encourage participation, unity, and authentic connection.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a 40-foot Adire Tree, an artistic installation representing growth, heritage, and collective identity. According to Agwu, who doubles as the director of the event, the tree, created using Adire-inspired storytelling, “symbolises the platform’s commitment to celebrating indigenous creativity while fostering community engagement.”

She emphasised that Àjoyò “is more than an entertainment platform. It seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy by providing visibility, collaboration opportunities, and rewards for emerging talents through themed campaigns and strategic partnerships.”

The Àjoyò Christmas Fair also featured interactive challenges, music-driven activities by The LOUD choir, and creative showcases, allowing participants to actively engage rather than remain spectators.

With the event , the director said the platform would provide a new space for Lagos creatives to showcase their talents, collaborate, and promote African culture.