Airport Police nab driver in fatal hit-and-run at Ikeja

By Dickson Omobola

The Airport Police Command has arrested the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old female pedestrian at Airport Bus Stop, Ikeja, Lagos.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 9, 2026, and involved an Ashok Leyland LAMATA bus with registration number MUS-139-YL.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Airport Command, ASP Mohammed Adeola, said preliminary investigations revealed that the bus knocked down the victim shortly after she alighted at the Airport Bus Stop and was heading towards the airport.

He stated that concerned passersby immediately rushed the victim to the Air Force Base Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Upon receipt of information regarding the accident, operatives of the Airport Police Command proceeded to the hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that the victim was brought in dead due to the severity of the injuries sustained,” the statement read.

Adeola explained that following the incident, the Command launched an intensive investigation and manhunt for the fleeing driver, working in collaboration with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to track the suspect and establish accountability.

“As a result of this collaboration, the driver was identified, located, and brought to the Domestic Police Division of the Airport Command by officials of LAMATA,” he said.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Adewale Abiodun, has been taken into police custody and has made a statement in connection with the incident, while investigations continue.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, CP Ogunbode Olufunke, described the incident as a grave and unfortunate loss of life and assured that justice would be served.

She warned that negligence and reckless driving would not be tolerated, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law. The commissioner also urged motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant and strictly comply with traffic regulations to prevent avoidable tragedies.

The police said the suspect would be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction upon the conclusion of investigations.