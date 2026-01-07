Air Peace secures additional B737-800 from KlasJet

Air Peace

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has entered into a new Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance, ACMI agreement for an additional B737-800 from KlasJet, part of Lithuania-based Avia Solutions Group.

This followed the collapse of SmartLynx Airlines, which wet-leased four A320-200s to Air Peace but abruptly ceased operations that allegedly caused the airline losses of about $15 million.

KlasJet, in a statement to ch-aviation, confirmed that the wet-lease is for LY-BBN, msn 34903, an aircraft which has been operating flights on behalf of the Nigerian airline since early December 2025.

The ACMI specialist said that the aircraft is configured with capacity for 174 passengers in two classes (12 in business and 162 in economy).

KlasJet has five B737-800s in its fleet, of which three are wet-leased to El Al Israel Airlines, one to Air Peace and one stored.

Speaking on the development, Chief Operations Officer at Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, said: “We have ambitious plans for the future and are convinced that the aircraft leasing model provides us with the flexibility required to grow strategically.”