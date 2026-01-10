Air Peace Limited: The journey so far

Air Peace

By Dickson Omobola

Connecting Nigeria to the World Air Peace Limited is Nigeria’s foremost indigenous airline and the largest carrier in West and Central Africa.

Established with a vision to redefine air travel in Nigeria and position the country as a serious global aviation player, Air Peace has grown steadily from a domestic operator into a strong regional and intercontinental airline within just a decade.

Founded in 2014, Air Peace commenced operations on October 24 of that year with a modest fleet of seven aircraft. Today, the airline operates a diverse and modern fleet of 38 aircraft, serving 20 domestic destinations and 10 regional and international airports, with more destinations set to be added.

Fleet and Operations

Air Peace operates a mixed fleet comprising Boeing 777-200ER wide-body aircraft for long-haul international routes, Boeing 737 series aircraft for regional and domestic services, and Embraer 145 and Embraer 190 jets for short- and medium-haul operations. The airline’s wide-body fleet expansion, including the recent acquisition of a Boeing 777-200ER (registration 5N-CEG), underscores its commitment to intercontinental growth.

In addition, Air Peace has 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order, fully paid for and awaiting delivery, as part of its long-term fleet modernisation strategy.

Route Network and Expansion

Air Peace currently operates flights across Nigeria, West Africa, and select international destinations. Its intercontinental footprint continues to expand, with direct flights from Lagos to London Gatwick already in operation.

From October 26, 2025, Air Peace began direct flights from Abuja (Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport) to London Heathrow, followed within 48 hours by the Abuja–London Gatwick route. This expansion will brought the airline’s UK destinations to three, significantly strengthening Nigeria–UK connectivity and offering competitive pricing and premium service to passengers.

Further expansion plans include direct flights from Lagos to São Paulo, Brazil, and Lagos to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, reinforcing Air Peace’s ambition to link Nigeria directly with major global markets.

Customer Experience

Passengers on Air Peace’s international routes enjoy the comfort of wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft, premium cabin services, and authentic Nigerian cuisine. The airline is committed to offering competitive fares while maintaining high service standards, making international travel more accessible to Nigerians.

Safety, Standards, and Certifications

Air Peace places safety at the core of its operations. Within two years of commencing operations, the airline achieved the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification in 2016 and was subsequently admitted as a member of IATA. Since inception, Air Peace has maintained an exemplary safety record, with no fatal crashes.

Infrastructure and Sustainability

In line with its commitment to industry development, Air Peace has commenced the development of a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos. Upon completion, the facility is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign maintenance services, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs, and strengthen local aviation capacity.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Air Peace has played a notable role in national service, particularly in evacuating Nigerians from crisis zones such as South Africa, Libya, Sudan, and Ukraine. Through these and other initiatives, the airline has contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s global image and humanitarian response efforts.

Leadership and Vision

Under the leadership of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, CON, Air Peace has remained focused on its founding vision: to ensure that Nigeria is no longer a secondary player in global aviation but a respected competitor. The airline’s growth strategy is anchored on safety, connectivity, affordability, and national pride.

Looking Ahead

With strong government support, ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and a clear expansion roadmap, Air Peace is well positioned to capture a larger share of regional and international air travel. As Nigeria’s flag-bearing carrier in all but name, Air Peace continues to soar—safely, confidently, and purposefully—connecting Nigeria to the world.