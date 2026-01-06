AIG inspects burnt PMF Squadron 13 Makurdi Base, orders probe

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Makurdi, Zacharia Achinyan, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the fire outbreak that gutted the Police Mobile Force Squadron 13 Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

In a statement by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Zone 4, Makurdi, Ayo Martins, AIG Achinyan gave the directive during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the affected PMF facility.

The visit followed the early Sunday morning fire incident that damaged sections of the base, including its arms store raising security concerns.

The AIG was received at the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, alongside the Commanding Officer of the 13 Police Mobile Force, Makurdi, who briefed him on the situation.

While inspecting the burnt sections of the base, AIG Achinyan expressed concern over the incident and stressed the need for accountability and clarity.

“A diligent and thorough investigation must be carried out immediately to unravel the circumstances surrounding this fire outbreak,” the AIG directed.

He further reassured residents of Makurdi and its environs that the situation had been fully brought under control, urging the public not to panic.

The AIG noted that findings from the investigation would guide necessary preventive measures to avert future occurrences.