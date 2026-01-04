AGF directs CAC to undo illegal filings on Abuja firms

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

By Evelyn Usman

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has directed the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC to reverse all corporate filings made against Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited, citing a review that found “no prima facie case” against their principals.

In a letter dated December 30, 2025, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar on behalf of the AGF , it directed CAC Registrar-General Hussaini Magaji to restore the companies’ records to their original status, stating that prior administrative actions were inconsistent with proper procedure.

The directive followed what was described as a comprehensive review of police case files into allegations of forgery and fraud against Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, Victor Quainoo, and Abu Arome in relation to the two companies.

Referencing Mensah’s petition dated December 8,2025, which alleged “unlawful expropriation of shares, extrajudicial removal of Directors, and retrospective invalidation of Corporate filings,” the AGF directed the CAC to:

“Immediately rescind any administrative measures taken on the basis of the investigation report issued by the IGP Monitoring Unit IGPMU of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The Commission was further advised to avoid any action that could “undermine the authority or integrity of the Courts.”

In a related communication to the Inspector-General of Police, the AGF’s criticized the earlier investigation as “highly misleading,” stating it had “disregarded the burden and standard of proof necessary to establish criminal liability.”

The letter emphasized that the dispute was commercial in nature and that the police had overstepped by attempting “to characterize a commercial disagreement involving ownership, shareholdings, and contractual obligations as a criminal matter.”

It also censured statements made during a police press conference on June 27,2025, declaring that “the utterances and actions of the IGP Monitoring Unit were inappropriate and in excess of the lawful authority of the Police.”

The AGF reaffirmed that “the Nigerian Police do not possess the jurisdiction to independently determine land ownership or adjudicate alleged breaches of contract.”

Highlighting lingering concerns, the letter stated “It has been observed that allegations of destruction of property, criminal intimidation, and assault perpetrated against staff, agents, customers, and certain residents of River Park Estate, allegedly by thugs remain uninvestigated.

“Consequent on the foregoing, the Attorney-General of the Federation has directed the termination of the case against Mr. Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah, Mr. Victor Quainoo, and Mr. Abu Arome.

Additionally, the Nigeria Police Force is requested to investigate complaints of criminal intimidation, assault, and destruction of property and provide a detailed investigation report for the consideration of the Attorney-General of the Federation. Furthermore, consistent with its statutory mandate to protect lives and property, the Nigeria Police is requested to ensure peaceful enjoyment and maintain security for all residents of River Park Estate.”