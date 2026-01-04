Again, troops neutralise terrorists, rescue hostages in Borno

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By Ndahi Marama

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded another significant success following a well-coordinated operation around Kondunga Local Government Area of Borno State, which also led to the killing of several terrorists and the rescue of kidnapped civilians.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a statement.

He said: “In the early hours of 4 January 2026, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged terrorists at a known crossing point along the Sojiri axis.

“The operation resulted in the neutralization of 5 terrorists without any casualties to own troops, demonstrating the effectiveness and professionalism of the security forces. Importantly, the troops successfully rescued 3 hostages abducted by the terrorists and recovered AK-47 Rifles during the operation.

“This operation underscores the commitment of OPHK to both offensive action against terrorist elements and the protection of civilians, while highlighting the value of cooperation with local security partners. Troops’ morale remains high, and security forces continue to maintain dominance across the Theatre despite the dynamic security environment.

“OPHK remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace in the North East. Uba stated.

Vanguard News