Again, bandits invade Niger community; kill four

File image for illustration.

By Wole Mosadomi

Again, bandits struck in a community in Borgu local government area of Niger State, killing four and rustling cattles.

This came barely one week after gunmen invaded Kasuwan Deji in the local government area, killing 42.

The latest incident occured at about 11 pm on Friday in Wawa after the villagers had retired to bed.

The community is a mining area,(Wawa) that had been operating illegally for sometime unabated.

A dependable source in the community who spoke to our correspondent said

the attackers seemed to have a main target and went straight to accomplish their dastardly act.

“They were armed with sophisticated weapons and invaded the village and targeted the victims before rustling their cattle,” he said.

“The victims were identified as controlling many cattle in the area and were therefore the main targets of the bandits.

“They went straight to their victims and killed them in their houses. They came purposely because of them, they were the target and they accomplished their target unhindered.

“All the cattle that were stolen were moved towards the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in Borgu Sector that night.”

The Kainji Park had been the hideout for the bandits in the past few months where they had been operating at will unabated.

Chairman of Borgu Local government area, Mallam Abdullahi Mohammed Nasiru, who confirmed the incident, said his council is under siege from terrorists, and called for help and renewed the call for intensification of security patrols around communities being attacked.