AFRIMA not about giving awards — Dada

…As Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, S-Africa, others shine

LAGOS— THE President and Executive Producer of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mr Mike Dada, yesterday, noted that the event proved why it is regarded as Africa’s biggest music awards platform.

The Eko Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, was filled beyond capacity as thousands poured in to witness the grand finale of the 9th AFRIMA Awards.

The 9th AFRIMA held from January 7 to 11, 2026, with winners emerging from West, East, North, Central, Southern Africa and in the diaspora.

Mr Dada, who was excited about the success of the event, said: “This widespread success further showed that the platform is a true platform for the whole continent.

“AFRIMA is not just about giving awards. It is about bringing Africa together under one roof to celebrate our stories, culture and future through music. I am happy that we had delegates from at least 48 countries, including 1,216 artistes, delegates and production team members. Looking at the winners, all regions of Africa are represented, showing the growth of our music industry. Artists from South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria and Ethiopia were among those who led in the major categories.”

Cote d’Ivoire recorded multiple wins, with Milo and Morijah taking the male and female African Inspirational categories, Didi B emerging as Best African Lyricist or Rapper, and Team Paiya winning Best African Duo, Group or Band.

Similarly, Ethiopia’s Haddinqo won Best African Jazz.

Benin’s Axel Merryl won Best African Contemporary, while Senegal’s Bakhaw Dioum was named Songwriter of the Year. Algeria produced winners in DJ Moh Green (Best African DJ) and Izlan (Best African Rock), while Rwanda’s Element Eleéh and Mugisha Fred Robinson won Producer of the Year.

In East Africa, Jux (Tanzania) won Best Male Artiste, while Fole X claimed Best African Video of the Year for ‘Ololufe.’ Denise from Madagascar won Best Female Artist in Eastern Africa.

Northern Africa winners included Adviser (Mauritania) and Sherine (Tunisia), while Southern Africa celebrated Yo Maps (Zambia), Nontokozo Mkhize and Ciza (South Africa). Central Africa honours went to Singuila (Republic of Congo) and Cindy Le Cœur (DRC).