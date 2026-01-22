African Union says lifting sanctions against Guinea

FILE IMAGE

The African Union announced Thursday it had decided to lift the sanctions against Guinea imposed following the 2021 coup, after “the successful organization of the presidential election” in December.

The Union’s Peace and Security Council welcomed what it said were “the positive steps taken in the implementation of the Political Transition Roadmap in the Republic of Guinea which culminated in the successful organization of the presidential election on 28 December 2025”.

It congratulated former junta leader Mamady Doumbouya for his election to the presidency “and encourages him to fulfil his commitments to restore the dignity of the Guinean people”.

As a result of the election, it said, it had decided “to lift the suspension of the participation of the Republic of Guinea in the activities of the AU”.

Doumbouya was sworn in as president on Saturday in front of tens of thousands of supporters and several heads of state, following an election victory last month.

He toppled Guinea’s first freely elected president Alpha Conde in 2021 and has since cracked down on civil liberties and banned protests.

Political opponents have been arrested, put on trial or driven into exile.

The west African country’s Supreme Court validated his victory days after a late December poll, crediting him with 86.7 percent of the vote.

AFP