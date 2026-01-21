Afe Babalola warns against cultism at ABUAD

…matriculates 2,764 Students in new academic session

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Chancellor and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has warned students of the institution, especially new intakes against cultism and other social vices that can mar and derail their academic and personal development.

Babalola gave this warning in Ado-Ekiti, during the 17th Matriculation Ceremony of 2025/2026 academic session, where 2,764 students were matriculated into different programmes such as the College of Engineering, College of Law, College of Medicine & Health Sciences, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and College of Social & Management Sciences.

The Elder Statesman, represented by the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Smaranda Olarinde urged them to avoid bad company, immoral conduct and behaviours capable of damaging their future.

The VC disclosed that out of the total number, 2,096 students were admitted into the regular programmes, 207 into the Open and Distance Learning programme, while 461 enrolled in various part-time programmes.

She stated that the matriculated students were fortunate and worthy, noting that their admission reflected both academic ability and confidence in ABUAD’s mission to redefine higher education in Nigeria.

Prof. Olarinde also advised the students to manage their time wisely, cultivate positive attitudes, seek help when faced with challenges and maintain a balanced lifestyle that supports academic excellence, moral uprightness and personal growth.

She maintained that ABUAD was established not only to impart knowledge but also to shape character, promote integrity and prepare students to become reliable future leaders.

Prof. Olarinde also revealed that the university had produced 14,825 graduates between 2013 and 2025, many of whom are excelling globally, adding that the success of alumni is a testament to ABUAD’s commitment to quality education and character formation.

She assured parents and guardians that the university remains committed to providing a disciplined, safe and intellectually stimulating environment where students can flourish academically, morally and socially.

Her words, “Today marks the formal commencement of a defining and transformative academic journey for all of you. You are newly admitted students, found worthy, who have distinguished yourselves from the many thousands who sought admission into this great citadel of learning but were not successful.

“You are indeed fortunate and blessed to be part of this enviable family of trailblazers. Here, you will find opportunities to grow, to challenge yourself and to excel in ways you never imagined.

“Please be reminded that this university was founded on the core principles of labour, service and integrity. I urge you to embrace these values wholeheartedly, for they will make you better, bigger, brighter and more brilliant.

“It is therefore with deep gratitude that we celebrate the 14,825 graduates produced by this University between 2013 and 2025, whose achievements continue to bring us pride. From a modest beginning in 2009, ABUAD has grown into a towering symbol of excellence, thanks to the collective support, dedication, and belief of all our stakeholders under the Founder and Chancellor’s accomplished leadership.

“A life without vision is like a ship without a compass-drifting, vulnerable, and destined for misfortune. Set clear goals and pursue them with discipline because when you know where you’re going, the shortest road will take you there. Treat your studies like a marathon; the earlier you train, the better your chances of success.

“Avoid bad company like a plague. Remember the words of George Washington: ‘it is far better to be alone than to be in bad company. Steer clear of vices and anti-social behaviours that can derail your bright future”.