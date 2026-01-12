AFCRD 2026: Armed forces will give no quarter to adversaries – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has declared that the Armed Forces military will “give no quarter” to adversaries confronting unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

Oluyede made the pledge in a goodwill message to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD), where he paid glowing tribute to fallen heroes whose sacrifices, he said, secured the nation’s freedom and democratic ideals.

He described their devotion to duty as a noble calling to patriotism, assuring that their legacies would forever be honoured by posterity, while acknowledging the resilience and sacrifices of their families.

The CDS commended troops currently deployed across various theatres of operation for their professionalism, courage and loyalty, saying their operational successes had continued to strengthen national security.

He said their battle scars remained enduring testimonies of valour and an unyielding commitment to defend Nigeria against both local and trans-border threats.

Oluyede emphasised that troop welfare remained a top priority under his military strategic philosophy, which focuses on enhanced jointness, improved welfare and sound administration to reinforce the Armed Forces’ operational posture under a whole-of-government approach.

He expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his steadfast leadership and support, while assuring Nigerians of the military’s continued commitment to safeguarding democracy, peace and national stability.

The defence chief also called on Nigerians to use the remembrance period to promote unity and reject divisive tendencies, urging citizens to wear the remembrance emblem with pride as a symbol of gratitude to fallen heroes and serving personnel.

He prayed for eternal rest for the departed and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ resolve to secure a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. (NAN)