AFCON: Osimhen, Ndidi, two other Super Eagles players exit camp after Egypt win



At least four Super Eagles players have departed the team’s camp following Nigeria’s victory over Egypt in the third-place playoff at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Paul Onuachu and Chidozie Awaziem have all returned to their respective clubs in Europe after the encounter.



Osimhen, Ndidi and Onuachu currently play their club football in Turkey, while Awaziem is based in France.



The quartet left Casablanca on a private jet shortly after the match.



As a result, they will not be present at the AFCON award ceremony scheduled to hold after Sunday’s final, as bronze medals were not presented on Saturday.



Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties after the playoff ended goalless at the end of regulation time.

The result marked the ninth time the three-time African champions have finished with a bronze medal at the AFCON.

Vanguard News