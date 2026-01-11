AFCON: Ndidi to miss Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final clash

The Super Eagles will be without their captain, Wilfred Ndidi, for the semi-final clash against Morocco at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a suspension.

Ndidi picked up his second yellow card of the tournament during Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria on Saturday, triggering an automatic one-match ban.

He had earlier been booked in the group-stage win over Mozambique, leaving him one caution away from suspension.

Although Ndidi was on the disciplinary watchlist alongside Calvin Bassey and Frank Onyeka, the Leicester City midfielder was the only one of the trio to receive another booking against the Desert Foxes.

As a result, Ndidi will miss the semi-final encounter with Morocco but is expected to be available for selection in either the final or the third-place playoff, depending on the Super Eagles’ outcome in the last-four tie.

Vanguard News