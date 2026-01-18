AFCON: I was anxious – Ghanaian ref on Morocco vs Nigeria semi-final

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has admitted he felt nervous ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON semi-final clash between hosts Morocco and Nigeria.

Laryea made the disclosure while speaking to reporters after his arrival at Accra Airport, where he also dismissed claims that he favoured the host nation during the encounter.

The tightly contested match ended goalless after 120 minutes, with Morocco eventually defeating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to book their place in the final.

Reflecting on the occasion, Laryea said, “I’ve been to three AFCON tournaments, but this is the first time I’ve been in a semi-final.

“So when coaches choose you for that game, they know your skills and what you can do.

“But of course, you feel a little anxious because of the level of the match.”

Vanguard News