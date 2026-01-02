AFCON: Full list of top scorers ahead of Round of 16 fixtures

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez is currently joint-top scorer at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, alongside Morocco duo Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi.

The trio have each scored three goals so far in the tournament, placing them at the top of the scoring chart ahead of the knockout phase.

Mahrez, Diaz and El Kaabi are currently ahead of several high-profile attackers, including Senegal’s Nicolas Jackson, Tunisia’s Elias Achouri, and Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, among others.

With the Round of 16 fixtures set to take place from Saturday to Tuesday, the race for the Golden Boot is expected to intensify as the competition enters its decisive stage.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers Ahead of the Round of 16

Three goals:

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Brahim Diaz (Morocco), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

Two goals:

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Elias Achouri (Tunisia), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Amad Diallo, Lyle Foster, Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Lassine Sinayoko

One goal:

Semi Ajayi (Nigeria), Marvin Anieboh, Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Paul Onuachu (Nigeria), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

As the knockout rounds begin, all eyes will be on the tournament’s leading scorers to see who can maintain their form and push their teams closer to AFCON glory.

Vanguard News