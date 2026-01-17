AFCON Final: Senegal accuse Morocco of sabotage ahead of clash for gold

The Senegalese Football Federation, FSF, has listed a series of actions and logistical failures that point to Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, 2025 host, Morocco’s deliberate attempts at sabotage ahead of the final tomorrow, Sunday.

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The FSF, in a statement released this morning, alleged systematic hindrance of its national team’s preparations for tomorrow’s final.

FSF said the incdents undermine “sporting fairness, jeopardizing the integrity of the continental showpiece”.

The statement, titled “Concerns regarding the organization of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final”, and written in French, read in part:

“The Senegalese Football Federation, FSF, wishes to inform the national and international public, as well as the organising bodies, of its serious concerns regarding several shortcomings observed during the preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations final.

“The FSF deplores the clear lack of adequate security measures upon the arrival of the Senegalese delegation at the Rabat train station.

“This deficiency exposed the players and technical staff to close proximity and risks incompatible with the standards of a competition of this magnitude and the prestige of a continental final.

“Regarding hotel logistics, the FSF reports that it was necessary to file an official written protest to obtain a resolution.

“Following this effort, a 5-star hotel was finally allocated to the Lions, thus guaranteeing the necessary recovery conditions.

“The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has officially notified the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of its categorical refusal to hold its training sessions at the Mohammed VI Complex.

“This decision is based on the fact that these facilities constitute the opposing team’s training base, which raises a question of sporting fairness.

“Furthermore, the FSF specifies that, to date, it has not yet received notification of the Senegalese national team’s training site.”

Also, in the 53,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Senegal was allotted less than 3,000 tickets. And the Senegalese Football Federation was granted only two VVIP tickets, despite significant demands.

Vanguard News