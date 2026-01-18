AFCON final: Brahim Diaz misses penalty as Senegal return after protest

Morocco talisman Brahim Diaz missed a dramatic penalty as Senegal returned to the pitch following a brief protest during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday night.

The Real Madrid midfielder attempted a Panenka chip from the spot but failed to convert, squandering a golden opportunity to secure the trophy for Morocco in front of a packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

The penalty incident came amid tense and extraordinary scenes in the final. Senegal players had initially walked off the pitch in protest after the referee awarded the late spot-kick to Morocco, arguing against the decision. After several minutes of discussions and appeals, the Senegalese team returned to the field, allowing the match to resume.

Diaz, however, was unable to capitalise on the moment, as his effort did not beat the Senegal goalkeeper.

Earlier in extra time, Senegal had taken the lead through Pape Gueye, who struck in the opening minutes of the first half of extra time to put his side 1-0 ahead.

The goal further heightened the intensity of the final, which was already marked by controversy, protests, and high drama.

With Diaz’s miss proving costly, Senegal remained in front as the match edged closer to a historic conclusion, capping off one of the most dramatic AFCON finals in recent memory.