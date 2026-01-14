AFCON: Davido stakes over N71m on Nigeria beating Morocco

Afrobeats star Davido has backed the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial semi-final clash against Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), staking more than N71 million on Nigeria to progress.

The singer shared a betting slip on his X (formerly Twitter) page showing he placed a $50,000 wager on Nigeria to beat the host nation and also for both teams to get at least a goal each.

If successful, the bet could earn him over $348,274 — more than N500 million at current exchange rates.

Nigeria to make the finals and I’ll double my stake on my slip…. 💰 @Stake pic.twitter.com/Rv9Jr5MULa — Davido (@davido) January 14, 2026

Alongside the post, Davido expressed strong confidence in the Super Eagles’ chances, writing: “igeria to make the finals and I’ll double my stake on my slip.”

The bold declaration quickly drew reactions from fans and football lovers as excitement builds ahead of the high-stakes encounter in Rabat.

All eyes are on the Moroccan capital as two African heavyweights collide in what is expected to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, powered by attacking stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, have impressed throughout the competition and will face their toughest test yet.

Morocco, buoyed by a long unbeaten run, are under intense pressure to deliver the AFCON title on home soil. Led by key players such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz, the Atlas Lions are chasing only their second continental crown, having last won the tournament in 1976.

Vanguard News