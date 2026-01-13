AFCON ’25: Osimhen to captain Super Eagles against Morocco

Victor Osimhen will wear the captain’s armband for the Super Eagles in their semi-final clash against Morocco’s Atlas Lions.

Regular captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss the encounter after picking up a suspension due to card accumulation.

Ndidi received his first booking during Nigeria’s Round of 16 victory over Mozambique’s Mambas and was cautioned again in the quarter-final match against Tunisia.

Recall that Osimhen previously captained the Super Eagles in their final group-stage game against Uganda.

The striker was appointed vice-captain of the national team on the eve of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.