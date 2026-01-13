AFCON ’25: Osimhen to captain Super Eagles against Morocco

Victor Osimhen will wear the captain’s armband for the Super Eagles in their semi-final clash against Morocco’s Atlas Lions.
Regular captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss the encounter after picking up a suspension due to card accumulation.
Ndidi received his first booking during Nigeria’s Round of 16 victory over Mozambique’s Mambas and was cautioned again in the quarter-final match against Tunisia.
Recall that Osimhen previously captained the Super Eagles in their final group-stage game against Uganda.
The striker was appointed vice-captain of the national team on the eve of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.