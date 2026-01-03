AFCON ’25: How Lookman, Salah, Mané, Diallo, others led their countries in group phase

By Victor Okoye, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The group stage of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 has reaffirmed African football’s enduring balance between proven greatness and emerging ambition.

Across six groups and 24 matches, decorated African Footballers of the Year and rising talents shaped results, lifted performances and fuelled debate over the continent’s next individual superstar.

With 87 goals scored before the knockout rounds, established winners again delivered decisive moments, even as younger players announced themselves with authority and composure.

For Senegal, Sadio Mané, African Footballer of the Year in 2019 and 2022, blended leadership with efficiency throughout the group stage.

Mané’s goal, complemented by two strikes from Nicolas Jackson, helped the Teranga Lions top Group D and underlined his lasting influence on the biggest stage.

Algeria’s surge was inspired by Riyad Mahrez, the 2016 African Footballer of the Year, who dominated the group phase with authority.

Mahrez scored three goals, including a brace against Sudan and a vital strike versus Burkina Faso, as the Desert Foxes cruised to first place in Group E.

Egypt relied heavily on Mohamed Salah, African Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2018, to steer them through tense group encounters.

Salah struck twice, netting a dramatic late winner against Zimbabwe before scoring the decisive goal against South Africa to secure top spot in Group B.

In spite of Gabon’s early exit, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, African Footballer of the Year in 2015, showed his predatory instincts remain sharp with a group-stage goal.

Hosts Morocco welcomed back Achraf Hakimi, the 2025 African Footballer of the Year, who returned from injury on matchday three.

Hakimi’s presence added defensive assurance and attacking thrust as the Atlas Lions negotiated a demanding group campaign.

Nigeria’s challenge was driven by Ademola Lookman, the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, whose influence was felt throughout the group stage.

Lookman contributed two goals and two assists, including a match-winning display against Tunisia that earned him the Man of the Match award.

The Super Eagles also drew strength from Victor Osimhen, African Footballer of the Year in 2023.

Osimhen’s goal against Tunisia reinforced his reputation as a decisive performer in high-pressure situations.

Côte d’Ivoire’s attacking spark came from Amad Diallo, who scored twice during the group stage.

Diallo’s pace, vision and composure were highlighted by a decisive winner against Mozambique that proved crucial to Ivorian progress.

Cameroon found creativity and goals through Bryan Mbeumo, whose movement and finishing unsettled defences across the group phase.

Nigeria’s midfield balance was quietly shaped by Raphael Onyedika, who dictated tempo and enabled smooth attacking transitions.

As AFCON 2025 enters the knockout rounds, the group stage has set a compelling narrative of continuity and change.

Former African Footballers of the Year — Mané, Mahrez, Salah, Aubameyang and Hakimi — continue to shape matches with authority and composure.

Simultaneously, emerging talents such as Diallo, Mbeumo and Onyedika have signalled readiness to inherit the continental spotlight.

The knockout phase will test whether experience or youthful momentum prevails — and may ultimately point toward Africa’s next Footballer of the Year. (NAN)