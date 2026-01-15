AFCON 2025: Top scorers after semi-final round

Brahim Díaz has surged to the top of the top scorers chart following the conclusion of the AFCON 2025 semi-finals in Morocco, with the Real Madrid forward netting five goals to spearhead the hosts’ title charge.

The Moroccan star is being closely pursued by Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who both sit just one goal behind on four strikes each as the tournament heads into its decisive final stage.

With several heavyweight contenders still in the mix, the race to finish as the competition’s top scorer remains intense, underlining the attacking quality on display at the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the eliminations of Nigeria and Egypt have handed Díaz a significant advantage. The Moroccan attacker now has the opportunity to further extend his lead or seal the Golden Boot outright as the hosts push for continental glory.

Top scorers at AFCON 2025:

Brahim Díaz (Morocco) – 5 goals

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – 4 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 4 goals

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) – 3 goals

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) – 3 goals

Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) – 3 goals

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) – 3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – 3 goals

Vanguard News