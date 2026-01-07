AFCON 2025: Tactical Board: Algeria’s wonder goal, Nigeria’s bigger truth

…My AFCON 2025 Observatory

By Sola Fanawopo

Nigerian legend Daniel Amokachi, in one of his trademark commentaries, suggested that many Nigerians would have preferred a quarterfinal clash with DR Congo. I understand the logic. But whatever the permutations, I quietly preferred Algeria vs Nigeria.

A meeting between Nigeria and DR Congo would have been more than football. Emotion would have run dangerously high, history would have intruded, and logic might not have survived the occasion. In tournament football, that is how chaos enters the room. In that sense, the Super Eagles dodged a bullet.

Still, what Algeria produced in Rabat deserves a close examination.

It is remarkable that Algeria needed a moment of magic to survive. Nigeria, by contrast, have been building inevitability. That single sentence captures the real lesson from Algeria’s 1–0 extra-time victory over DR Congo.

Yes, Adil Boulbina delivered a thunderbolt worthy of highlight reels. Yes, Algeria are through. But tournaments are not won by highlights alone. They are won by ideas that reproduce themselves under pressure. And that is where this quarterfinal begins to tilt—at least in my opinion.

Possession Is Not Power

Algeria dominated the ball for long stretches against DR Congo, but dominance without incision is a fragile form of control. Their structure was orderly, patient, and narrow—almost academic. The problem is simple: football at this level punishes politeness.

Once Ismaël Bennacer left the pitch, Algeria lost not just rhythm, but authority. Their passing slowed, their spacing widened, and their threat dissolved into hopeful shots and recycled possession. What saved them was not systemic superiority, but individual inspiration at the death.

Nigeria are not playing that kind of football.

Nigeria Are Playing With Intent

This Super Eagles side does not seek dominance for its own sake. They seek damage. Under Eric Chelle, Nigeria’s football has become functional in the best sense: repeatable movements, ruthless transitions, and a collective understanding of when to accelerate and when to suffocate.

While Algeria circulate the ball, Nigeria progress it.

While Algeria wait for openings, Nigeria manufacture them.

The difference matters.

The Osimhen Factor Is Structural, Not Emotional

I am particularly pleased that the minor on-pitch altercation between Osimhen and Lookman has been resolved. Both players make the Super Eagles better, and mature teams absorb such moments without fracture.

Much will be said about star power, but Victor Osimhen is not just a striker; he is a tactical weapon. His runs stretch defensive lines horizontally and vertically. He creates space even when he does not score. Against an Algerian defence that struggled with direct runners like Cédric Bakambu, this becomes a dangerous mismatch.

Add Ademola Lookman attacking half-spaces and Nigeria’s threat becomes layered, not linear.

Algeria survived DR Congo.

Nigeria dismantled Mozambique.

That contrast is not cosmetic. It is philosophical.

Tournament Football Is About Emotional Economy

AFCON does not reward teams that work hardest. It rewards teams that waste the least energy. Algeria played 120 minutes to find one goal. Nigeria finished their business early and professionally.

Fatigue is not just physical. It is cognitive.

When pressure rises, systems either hold or collapse. Algeria’s system bent until a wonder strike rescued it. Nigeria’s system, so far, has not needed rescuing.

The First 30 Minutes Might Decide Everything

This quarterfinal is likely to be won early.

If Algeria score first, control becomes confidence. If Nigeria score first, control becomes panic.

That is the axis on which this match will turn.

Nigeria do not need the ball to impose themselves. Algeria need the ball to feel safe. In knockout football, safety is an illusion.

Final Thought

Adil Boulbina gave Algeria a moment.

Nigeria are building a narrative.

And in tournaments, narratives—clear, repeatable, disciplined narratives—tend to travel further than moments.

This quarterfinal will not be decided by possession charts or shot counts. It will be decided by who understands that AFCON is not a seminar in control, but an examination in decisiveness.

Right now, Nigeria look like the team that studied for the exam.

Game on!

Sola Fanawopo Chairman Osun State Football Association writes from Morocco