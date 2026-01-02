AFCON 2025: Super Eagles dealt injury blow ahead of Mozambique clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have suffered a setback on the injury front ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 round of 16 encounter against Mozambique.

Only 25 players took part in the team’s training session on Friday evening as preparations intensified for Monday’s knockout clash.

Defender Ryan Alebiosu was present at the session but did not train with the rest of the squad, as he continues his recovery from a leg injury.

The biggest blow, however, is the absence of Cyriel Dessers.

The forward has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a thigh injury and has since returned to his club for further treatment.

Midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi was also missing from full training, with team officials confirming that he is down with a cold and is being monitored by the medical staff.

Nigeria, who topped Group C with a perfect record, will face Mozambique in the round of 16 on Monday as they continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title.

Vanguard News