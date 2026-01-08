AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ bonuses released, no more delays – FG

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite

The Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Doris Uzoka-Anite, says administrative processes for Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 match bonuses have been successfully streamlined.

Uzoka-Anite disclosed this in a post on her official X handle on Thursday, addressing concerns over delayed payments to members of Nigeria’s national football team.

The minister’s clarification followed media reports that players threatened to boycott training and declined travel to Marrakech for Saturday’s quarter-final match against Algeria.

She said the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria had resolved foreign exchange bottlenecks affecting the prompt settlement of players’ entitlements.

“All group-stage bonuses have been fully released and cleared required regulatory stages,” Uzoka-Anite said. “There will be no further administrative delays.”

According to her, authorities implemented a fast-track conversion process to meet players’ preference for foreign currency payments.

“The final transfers to players’ domiciliary accounts are in flight and should reflect today or tomorrow,” the minister assured.

Uzoka-Anite said government’s priority remained players’ welfare, adding: “Our focus is to support the team as they push toward bringing the AFCON trophy home.”

(NAN)