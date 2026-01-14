AFCON 2025: Live updates – AET: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco (2-4 PK)

AET: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco. Game heads into penalties.

118‘

Changes for both sides. Osimhen makes way for Onuachu — a bold call with penalties looming. Morocco also bring on Ben Seghir for Saibari.

108′

Diaz is subbed off with Akhomach on in his place.

105′

2nd Half of Extra Time underway!

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Half Time in Extra Time: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

102‘

Morocco make a change – Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Ezzalzouli

99‘

Substitution for Nigeria – Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaces Akor Adams.



98‘

Lookman sends in a corner, but Morocco clear through Mazraoui.



96‘

Impact from Igamane! He nutmegs Osayi-Samuel, then Onyeka, drifts in from the left, and tries to curl one into the far corner – it’s just wide.



93‘

Aguerd heads a clipped ball at the back post, but it goes into the side-netting

92‘

Corner for Morocco. Ezzalzouli and Osayi-Samuel have been battling down the left, and the hosts look to whip one in early in added time.

90′

First half of extra time underway

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Full Time: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

90′

Three added minutes.



88′

The home fans keep whistling. Can Nigeria find a goal to silence them?



86′

Bassey launches a hopeful ball to Adams, but he can’t control it. Nigeria’s night summed up.





84‘

Substitutions: Moses Simon replaces Onyedika for Nigeria; Morocco bring on Targhalline and Igamane for El Kaabi and El Khannouss.



83′

Morocco turn up the pressure! Ezzalzouli shoots from distance, Nwabali reacts well to block it as it bounces in front of him.

80‘

The home crowd erupts for a handball as Hakimi clashes with Bruno. VAR checks – nothing given.



77‘

Hakimi curls a corner toward El Kaabi at the front post, but it drifts wide.



76‘

Ezzalzouli teases Osayi-Samuel and delivers a cross. Nwabali caught out, Bruno clears ahead of Diaz. Corner awarded.

66′

Neither side has managed a real chance yet, with both defences holding firm.

63′

Osimhen has been largely quiet so far. Nigeria is trying to get him involved with long balls, but Morocco is doubling up on him.

60′

Ezzalzouli sends a low ball into the box, but Nwankwo gathers it as players crowd around him.

59′

Free kick for Morocco as Osayi-Samuel is penalised for wrestling Ezzalzouli near the left touchline—a chance for the hosts to deliver into the box.

55′

Morocco presses cautiously, but once Nigeria crosses the halfway line, they are immediately harried. Onyeka under pressure misplaces a pass.

52′

Good save! Morocco breaks quickly, and Ezzalzouli tries to curl one into the far corner, but Nwankwo makes a strong stop.

51′

Bruno and Lookman link up down the left, but the cross from the left-back is cleared. Onyedika picks up the rebound, but his shot goes well wide.

48′

Nigeria comes out strong after the break, pressing forward and lifted by their passionate home crowd.

45′

Second half underway

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Half-Time: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

43′

Still goalless, with neither side creating a clear-cut chance. The game has been stop-start so far.

40′

Good save! Ezzalzouli tests Nwankwo with a speculative shot, but the Nigerian keeper is equal to it.

37′

Bassey’s earlier booking is a big blow for Nigeria. If the Super Eagles reach the final, the defender will be suspended.

34′

Close! Hakimi takes aim from the free kick, but the ball soars over the bar.

33′

Free kick for Morocco as Bassey is booked for an alleged hand on Diaz near the edge of the box. It looks harsh, but Morocco now has a dangerous set-piece opportunity.

29′

Close! Morocco inches nearer as Hakimi delivers a teasing cross, and Diaz flicks it at the near post, but it drifts just wide.

28′

Free kick to Morocco after Diaz goes down, claiming a handball by Adams.

24′

Morocco dominates early exchanges, and the home crowd jeers every Nigerian touch. Can the visitors withstand the pressure?

20′

Morocco threatens again as Ezzalzouli plays short to El Khannouss, who sends a cross into the box, but Nigeria’s defense stands firm.

17′

Nigeria earns their first corner, but it’s poorly delivered by El Khannouss, and Osimhen clears confidently at the near post.

14′

Good save! Ademola Lookman tests Bono with a stinging shot from the edge of the area, but the Moroccan goalkeeper reacts well to keep it out.

10′

Close call! Diaz cuts inside and lines up a curling shot, with Hakimi making a decoy run on the outside. The Real Madrid star bends one toward the far corner, but it sails just past the post.

8′

Morocco presses, targeting Diaz on the wing, but Bassey reads it well and clears the danger out for a throw.

4′

Ajayi is caught out of position early, leaving El Kaabi a clear chance, but the centre-back makes a superb recovery, sliding in perfectly to take the ball away from the Morocco striker.



Kickoff’

The action begins in Rabat.

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Nigeria will battle Morocco this evening for a place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the two heavyweights meet at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Super Eagles arrived at the tournament as one of the title favourites and have lived up to expectations with an impressive run to the semi-finals. Eric Chelle’s side are yet to taste defeat, winning all their matches so far, including a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals to seal their spot in the last four.

Hosts Morocco have also enjoyed a strong campaign on home soil. The Atlas Lions finished top of Group A and have lost none of their matches in the competition, with their only setback coming in a 1-1 draw against Mali during the group stage. They responded emphatically by thrashing Zambia 3-0 before edging past Tanzania 1-0 in the round of 16, courtesy of a decisive strike from Brahim Diaz.

The Real Madrid midfielder continued his fine form in the quarter-finals, finding the net again as Morocco claimed a 2-0 win over Cameroon to move within one step of the final. Walid Regragui’s men are now under intense pressure to deliver the trophy in front of their home fans.

With both teams boasting some of the most star-studded squads in the tournament, the semi-final is expected to be a closely fought contest as Nigeria and Morocco chase a place in the AFCON final.

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