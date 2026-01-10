AFCON 2025: Live Updates – Algeria 0-2 Nigeria

86′

Double change for Nigeria as Adams comes off for Awaziem, while Lookman is replaced by Dele-Bashiru.

81′

Nigeria almost makes it three as Adams rattles the post from close range; it looked like the match was sealed, but Algeria manage to stay in it.

75′

Boudaoui is the latest Algeria player in the book after going through Lookman from behind, with frustration on show for the North Africans today.

68′

Nigeria makes two changes as Ndidi is finally replaced by Onyedika, while Onyeka makes way for Simon.

65′

Algeria raise the tempo in search of a goal to get back into the game, with concern for Nigeria as Ndidi goes down holding his left hamstring.

57′

GOAL!!

Akor Adams doubles Nigeria’s lead, rounding off a fine flowing move as a superb pass from Iwobi finds Osimhen, who unselfishly tees up his team-mate before Adams rounds Zidane and finishes into an empty net.

54′

Almost a second for Nigeria as another cross from Onyemaechi picks out Osimhen, who gets his head to the ball, but this time Zidane is equal to the effort as Nigeria continue to find joy with crosses into the box.

47′

GOAL!

Just two minutes into the second half, Victor Osimhen scores a header to give the Super Eagles the lead.

Half-Time: Algeria 0-0 Nigeria.

45+2 mins’

Osayi’s brilliant run is stopped by Ait-Nouri just outside the box. Bruno’s resulting free-kick goes straight into Zidane’s hands.

45‘

Three minutes of added time have been signaled.

41‘

Ait-Nouri misjudges a cross-field pass to Mahrez and runs into trouble.

36′

Iwobi sets Akor Adams clean through, but he lifts his effort over the bar with only Zidane to beat.

30‘

Goal-line technology rules out a Nigeria goal. They win a corner instead.

29‘

Amoura booked for a foul on Osayi. From the resulting free-kick, Lookman delivers, Bassey gets a touch, but Bensebaini makes a superb goal-line clearance.

27‘

Osimhen breaks through but Ait-Nouri’s last-ditch tackle keeps Algeria in the game.

26‘

Nigeria dominate possession, while Algeria struggle to string passes together. Frustration shows as Amoura fouls Ajayi.

22‘

Nwabali punches a free-kick poorly, but the referee spots a foul and awards Nigeria the decision.

21‘

Osayi-Samuel pulls back Mahrez after Nwabali’s pass out to the flank.

19‘

Iwobi misplaces a pass to Lookman, and Nigeria lose possession.

18′

Nigeria attack again; Osayi-Samuel throws the ball into the box, Ndidi flicks it on, but Algeria clear.

15‘

Algeria’s Zerrouki earns a yellow for a strong challenge on Lookman. Algeria have steadied after the early storm and are beginning to test Nigeria’s defence.

10‘

Onyeka gets on the end of a back-post cross but fails to connect cleanly, and Algeria clear.

8‘

Nigeria press high, forcing fouls but also catching Amoura offside. Osimhen then breaks through, sees his cut-back cleared for a corner, and heads over from the resulting delivery.

5‘

A lively duel developing between Maza and Bassey. The Algerian forward goes down near the touchline appealing for a foul, but the referee waves play on.

2‘

Nigeria win an early free-kick. Ajayi rises highest to meet the cross, but his header loops over the bar.

Kick-off

The match is underway at the Marrakesh Stadium, with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

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The penultimate quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON delivers a heavyweight showdown as Algeria face Nigeria at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Both sides have impressed with their attacking flair so far, setting the stage for a thrilling last-eight encounter.

Nigeria come into the tie as the fresher side after cruising past Mozambique in the round of 16. Algeria, by contrast, were taken to extra time by DR Congo and needed a dramatic 119th-minute strike from Adil Boulbina to book their place. Preparation for the match was briefly disrupted by a reported payment dispute in the Algerian camp, but the issue has since been resolved.

Between them, the Desert Warriors and the Super Eagles boast five AFCON titles, but one team’s journey will end this afternoon. The winners will move on to face host nation Morocco in the semi-finals.

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