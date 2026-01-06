AFCON 2025: Chelle urges focus after big win against Mozambique

Super Eagles coach, Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle expressed delight after Nigeria’s 4-0 victory, describing it as a clear statement of intent at the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria mowed down Mozambique with a masterclass performance underpinned by purpose, direction, urgency, and clinical delivery in Fès on Monday.

Victor Osimhen, winning his 50th cap for Nigeria at senior level, grabbed a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams scored one each to ensure the Super Eagles qualified for the quarter-finals of the 35th AFCON finals.

“I am happy about this game. This is an important victory with four goals to signal our statement of intent,” Chelle told reporters.

The coach praised his players’ display but warned against complacency, stressing that the result was only a first step.

“I am very happy and proud of my players. They played a great game, but this is only one game,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chelle confirmed the team’s travel plans and preparations for the quarter-finals.

“We will be leaving for Marrakech on Wednesday to prepare for a big game against Algeria or DR Congo,” he stated.

Chelle emphasised the need for sustained intensity as Nigeria targets further progress.

“My duty now is to stay ambitious, train a lot, and maintain the intensity and aggressiveness of the team,” he said.

He cautioned against being carried away by success, noting the dangers of losing focus.

“We did nothing special. We just won one game, and we must continue to improve,” Chelle added.

Addressing discipline and unity, the coach insisted that internal matters would remain private.

“What happens on the pitch stays in the group. My job is to keep the players focused,” Chelle said.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s win secured a quarter-final spot, with the Super Eagles set to face the winner of Algeria versus DR Congo in Marrakech on Saturday. (NAN)