AFCON 2025: Chelle set to tweak Super Eagles tactical formation against Morocco

Super Eagles coach, Chelle

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has hinted at switching his tactical setup ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chelle admitted that some of his players are getting fatigued.



The Malian tactician has mostly deployed a 4-4-2 diamond formation with Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams up top. So far, the Eagles have scored 14 times in five fixtures and created the most chances.

Their high-tempo, energetic and aggressive style has overwhelmed opponents including Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Mozambique and Algeria.

But Chelle has now said: “I find that my group is tired; it might be time for me to change my approach. “We’ll start that way, I think.

We’ll hold on in the first half and try to play our game in the second half.”

Meanwhile, coach Éric Chelle has expressed disappointment with Wilfred Ndidi’s suspension for his side’s semi-final fixture against Morocco.

Ndidi picked his second yellow card in the knockout round of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The 29-yearold was earlier booked in the Round of 16 contest against Mozambique. Chelle acknowledged Ndidi’s influence on the team.