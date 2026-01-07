AFCON 2025: CAF appoints Somali official for Nigeria vs Algeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Algeria.

Artan, who is among the referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is widely recognized as one of Africa’s most respected match officials.

The high-stakes encounter will take place at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, reviving memories of the 2019 AFCON semi-final, where Algeria edged Nigeria 2-1.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm Nigerian time.

Vanguard News