AFCON 2025: Akpabio urges Super Eagles to aim for trophy

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Abuja—Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Nigeria’s senior national football team, the Super Eagles, for reaching the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a message conveyed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio described the Super Eagles as “the pride of the nation” and urged them to maintain their winning momentum and aim for the championship trophy.

“I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles on their impressive 2-0 victory over Algeria, securing a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations,” Akpabio said, reacting to the Saturday match in Marrakech.

He praised the team for their dedication, resilience, and teamwork, highlighting their achievement as a source of national pride.

Akpabio further encouraged the players to remain focused as they prepare to face host nation Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday, assuring them of the support of the 10th Senate and all Nigerians.

“We are proud of you; the 10th Senate and all Nigerians are behind you, cheering you on to bring home the trophy,” he added.