Adedibu’s death delayed my governorship dream – Ex-Oyo dep gov

By Adeola Badru

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi, has said he would have attained the governorship position many years ago if his late political mentor, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, were still alive.

Gbolarumi made the assertion during an interactive session with journalists in Ibadan at the weekend, during which he reflected on his political career, party loyalty, and ambition to govern the state.

Describing himself as a product of grassroots politics, Gbolarumi said he had been active in politics since 1979 and had risen through the ranks without shortcuts.

“I am a lawyer by profession and a political practitioner. I have been in politics since 1979. I started during the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) era and later joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where I served as State Secretary. I also worked at the local government level before it was split. I did not just emerge suddenly,” he said.

He stated that he had worked through all levels of party organisation, from ward to state, and had earned several traditional titles in recognition of his political service.

Gbolarumi stressed that, unlike many politicians, he had remained loyal to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) since its formation.

“I have never defected from PDP. Some people move from one party to another after benefiting. I don’t believe in that kind of politics. I believe in loyalty and consistency,” he said.

On internal divisions within the PDP, he described

factionalisation as a natural feature of political competition, saying that: During contests, people support different candidates. But once a winner emerges, everybody should unite. We are still one family. I believe the issues will soon be resolved.”

Confirming his governorship ambition, Gbolarumi said he had formally informed the incumbent governor of his intention to contest.

“I wrote to the governor, and he acknowledged my letter. He has not officially named any successor. So I decided not to wait. Politics is about courage and preparedness,” he said.

While acknowledging that modern politics had become more capital-intensive, he argued that financial strength alone could not guarantee electoral success.

“My people are my network and networth. You don’t always need billions to win elections. You need credibility, trust, and divine backing,” he said.

Reacting to debates on godfatherism in Nigerian politics, the PDP chieftain said anyone who denied its existence was not being sincere, noting that political success was always a collective effort.

“Nobody succeeds alone. Even if you claim you have no godfather, people must have supported you in one way or another,” he said.

“I have free access to him. I don’t need an appointment. We are brothers and friends,” Gbolarumi said.

Gbolarumi disclosed that he enjoys a close personal relationship with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He also revealed that he had been approached by other political parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), but chose to remain in the PDP because of its established structures.

Paying tribute to his late mentor, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, Gbolarumi described him as the most significant influence on his political life and said his death marked a turning point.

“He taught me generosity, humility, and discipline. He died in my arms. Before he passed, he placed his cap and slippers on me. That moment changed my life forever,” he said, noting that criticism was inevitable in public life and should not discourage politicians.

“If you are not criticised, you are probably not doing anything meaningful,” he said.

Gbolarumi reiterated his commitment to the PDP, even if he fails to secure the party’s governorship ticket.

“If I am not chosen, I will still remain loyal. I have never abandoned this party, and I will not,” he said.

Speaking on his family, he disclosed that his children were not involved in politics and had once prevented him from selling his London property to finance political activities.

“They hid the documents because they wanted to protect me,” he said.

The former deputy governor also spoke about his trademark cap, describing it as part of his identity.

Outlining his leadership philosophy, Gbolarumi advocated collective and inclusive governance, adding that: “No leader can succeed alone. Governance must be based on teamwork, consultation, and inclusiveness.”

He added that he had contributed to the emergence of several political leaders at different levels and expressed optimism about his own future.

“By God’s grace, my time will also come,” he said.

He concluded by calling for unity among political actors, warning against allowing political disagreements to result in permanent divisions.”

“Politics should not divide us forever. We may disagree today, but tomorrow we must still work together for the progress of our state,” he said.

Vanguard News