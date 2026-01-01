Adeboye foresees opportunities, breakthroughs in 2026, predicts possible reversed ‘Japa’

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has released his prophecies for 2026, describing the year as one of victories, breakthroughs and remarkable opportunities.

The prophecies, unveiled during the church’s Crossover Service at the new three-kilometre by three-kilometre auditorium in Simawa, Ogun State, were presented under three broad categories: individual believers, Nigeria, and the global community.

According to Pastor Adeboye, 2026 will surpass 2025 in terms of impact, testimonies and opportunities, adding that the “wind” which began to blow in 2024 would continue with greater intensity.

“2026 will be more remarkable than 2025,” he declared. “The wind that has been blowing since 2024 will continue to blow more strongly than before.”

Under the general category, the RCCG leader said the new year would usher in more opportunities, breakthroughs, successes and victories, with fewer failures than in the previous year. He added that many testimonies would begin with the phrase, “God remembered me at last.”

Speaking on Nigeria, Pastor Adeboye predicted a reduction in hunger across the country in 2026 and said small and medium-scale enterprises would begin to flourish.

He also foretold what he described as a “reversed Japa,” revealing that many Nigerians who relocated abroad in search of better opportunities would begin to return home.

“There will be a reduction in hunger, small and medium enterprises will blossom, and many people who left Nigeria will come back,” he said.

However, the cleric withheld the second part of his prophecy on Nigeria, explaining that he would seek further divine permission before making it public.

“I am not sure I am allowed to share the second part yet. I will pray more about it, and if God gives permission, I will share it on Friday,” he said.

On the international scene, Pastor Adeboye said the likelihood of a major global war in 2026 would be less than in 2025. He added that weather patterns would largely mirror those of the previous year, though with the possibility of a few major hurricanes.

The prophecies have sparked renewed hope among worshippers, with many viewing the outlook for 2026 as a year of restoration, opportunity and divine remembrance.