ADC faction woos Jonathan, Saraki, Makinde

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has renewed efforts to strengthen its political base ahead of the 2027 general elections, extending invitations to former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and other prominent political figures to join the party.

The move followed the inauguration of the party’s North-East Zonal Congress Committee, which the ADC said signals a fresh drive to consolidate its internal structures, promote internal democracy and reposition the party as a viable national alternative.

Factional National Chairman of the party, Nafiu Gombe, disclosed this in a communiqué issued on Tuesday after the inauguration ceremony held in Gombe State on January 11. The event, organised by the party’s national leadership, was presided over by Dr Muhammad Muhammad.

Gombe said the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to entrench credible and transparent congresses in the North-East, describing the development as critical to expanding the ADC’s footprint in the zone.

According to the communiqué, the party ratified and inaugurated officials to oversee the zonal congress process. Mrs Patience Alex was appointed Chairperson of the North-East Zonal Congress Committee, while Mr Abayomi Adekunle was named Chairman of the Zonal Appeal Committee.

Gombe said the appointments reflect the ADC’s determination to deepen internal democracy and build a disciplined platform capable of attracting Nigerians across political, ethnic and regional lines.

He also used the occasion to appeal to several serving governors, former office holders and national leaders to align with the party as it positions itself for the 2027 polls.

“The authentic national leadership of the ADC passionately appeals to and invites the following eminent personalities to join the party in its mission to rebuild and reposition Nigeria,” he said.

Those invited include Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed; Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; Abia State Governor Alex Otti; and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Gombe said the party believes the experience and leadership of the invited figures would be vital to forging a broad-based coalition capable of driving national renewal.

The ADC reiterated its commitment to offering what it described as a credible, inclusive and progressive political platform anchored on good governance, national unity and sustainable development.

Vanguard News