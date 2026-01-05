Adamawa: Again, troops dismantle suicide bombing network, intercepts terrorists logistics

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded significant operational successes in Adamawa State during intensified cordon-and-search operations targeting perpetrators and facilitators of the Gamboru Market Mosque suicide bombing.

As part of the operation, OPHK troops carried out a coordinated cordon-and-search exercise in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area in the early hours of January 5, 2026, during which eight suspects were apprehended, including two principal suspects believed to be key facilitators within the suicide bombing network.

The development was disclosed by the Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col Sani Uba, in a statement issued on Monday evening.

“Following sustained surveillance on identified locations, OPHK troops executed a coordinated cordon-and-search operation in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area in the early hours of 5 January 2026. Eight suspects were apprehended, including two principal suspects believed to be key facilitators within the suicide bombing network.

“A search of the suspects’ residence led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, identification documents, ATM cards, jewellery, and other personal effects, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis to support ongoing investigations. During identification procedures, a suspect already in custody positively identified the two principal suspects as individuals who supplied materials used in preparing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Additional occupants of the residence were also linked to the network.

“All suspects remain in military custody, undergoing detailed interrogation to facilitate further intelligence recovery before being transferred for continued investigation.

“In a related development, OPHK troops intercepted a large consignment of suspected terrorists’ logistics in Mayo Nguli, Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State on 4 January 2026. The troops seized 45 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with a total volume of approximately 1,125 litres, suspected to have been smuggled for terrorist use.

“The suppliers reportedly fled upon sighting the troops, abandoning the petroleum products, which are now in military custody pending further action. The operation was conducted without incident, and no casualties were recorded.

“These operations underscore OPHK’s unwavering resolve to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt logistics and supply chains, prevent future attacks, and bring all perpetrators and collaborators of terrorism to justice. Headquarters OPHK continues to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, as public support remains critical to sustaining security across the North East region”. Uba explained. End