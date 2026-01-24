Abia 2027 guber race not my focus – Reps Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Ben Kalu

. Highlights achievements, explains call for Otti to join APC

By Steve Oko

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that his current priority is delivering good governance and quality representation, not the 2027 Abia governorship race.

Speaking with journalists at his country home in Bende, Kalu said any future political ambition would be determined by his constituents and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the appropriate time.

“It is not yet time for declaration. This is the time for governance. I am here engaging my people, understanding their concerns and finding solutions,” he said, stressing that the APC believes in party supremacy and collective decision-making.

Kalu added that his present responsibility goes beyond Bende Federal Constituency, noting that as Deputy Speaker, he represents Abia State, the South East and the country at large.

On why he had urged Governor Alex Otti to defect to the APC despite speculations about his own governorship ambition, Kalu said his intention was to integrate Abia into mainstream national politics for greater benefits.

“I asked him to join because it would open more doors for Abia and the South East. It was never selfish. In fact, I was ready to support him if he had joined,” Kalu said, disclosing that he has since stopped persuading the governor after noticing his lack of interest.

He described Otti as a personal friend and dismissed claims that he was blocking the governor’s entry into the APC, insisting that politics should not be personalised.

“If he comes today, he takes over and we all support him. That is the culture of our party,” he said.

Highlighting his achievements, Kalu said no former representative of Bende Federal Constituency matched his record.

He listed over 20 completed roads with more than 15 ongoing, 32 completed schools, over 20 under construction, as well as civic centres, ICT centres, solar mini-grids and electricity projects.

He also disclosed that Bende community has now been connected to the national grid through the Aloji power station, with plans to extend electricity to neighbouring communities.

Kalu further said he had attracted several federal interventions to address erosion challenges in the constituency, describing Bende as a very large local government that may soon be split into three for administrative efficiency.