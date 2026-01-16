Abducted doctor in Edo regains freedom after N50m ransom

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—The kidnapped doctor in Auchi, Edo State, Dr. Tahir Abu, whose brother was killed by the kidnappers, has regained his freedom after his family paid a ransom of N50 million.

Dr. Abu and his younger brother were abducted on January 2 at their residence along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi.

The father of the victim said the ransom was paid in two tranches—N20 million and N30 million—before his son was released on Wednesday morning at around 8 a.m.

He added that the ransom was raised through combined efforts from the family, donations from non-governmental organisations, friends, and other well-wishers.

“My son has been released by the kidnappers after we paid N50 million. I feel relieved that he is safe, but I also mourn the loss of another son,” he said.

“The family, organisations, friends, and well-wishers contributed to the N50 million ransom. My son was grazed by a bullet, but he is now receiving treatment at a hospital.”

The Edo State Police Command PPRO, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the release of the victim on Thursday.