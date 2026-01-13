95 jostle for Awujale stool

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE CEO of Aroon Construction company, Fatai Arowolo; Biodun Onanuga, husband of former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, and Dr. Kunle Hassan, founder of Eye Foundation, from the Fusegbuwa Ruling House, are among the 95 princes and princesses who have indicated interest in occupying the vacant throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The only female who indicated interest to fill the vacant position of the Awujale is Princess Kemi Onanuga.

This was disclosed during the nomination meeting of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, held in Ijebu Ode, Ijebu-Ode local government area of Ogun State.

The Awujale stool became vacant on July 13, 2025, following the demise of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Speaking at the meeting, which had in attendance, Chairman and Vice Chairman of the ruling house, Adedokun Ajidagba and Prof. Fassy Yusuf, delegates, observers, and security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security Service, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, the Olori-Ebi of Fusengbuwa ruling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, said 95 princes and princesses from the ruling house indicated interest in occupying the vacant stool of Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

Owoyemi said the nomination meeting was part of the process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale

The process was observed by the Secretary to Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Mr Abiodun Oke.

According to Owoyemi, the names of those who scaled the first hurdle would be forwarded to the kingmakers, who will then pick one of the candidates as the next Awujale and forward his name to the Ogun State government for approval.

Speaking with newsmen after the nomination meeting, Owoyemi expressed optimism that the new Awujale will emerge within the next month.

He said: “One of the key takeaways from today’s nomination event was that we must give all glory to Almighty God, because what we have long feared and discussed has finally come to pass.

“We have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated ninety-five candidates. The matter is now in the hands of the kingmakers to perform their duty and select one person from among them.

“As the Fusegbuwa Ruling House, we have carried out extensive traditional research and consultations through the oracles to guide us on what lies ahead. We have no doubt whatsoever that the kingmakers will select the person whom God has appointed and whom our ancestors have also blessed.

“We are confident that the kingmakers will select the best person for us, and we know they will not make any mistakes. The meeting was a win-win situation for everyone.”