8 best smartphones of 2025

Pixel 10 Pro XL

With smartphones now central to daily life, competition among top brands has never been fiercer. In 2025, manufacturers pushed boundaries in performance, camera technology, AI features and battery endurance.

After extensive testing of leading devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and others, these are the top eight smartphones of the year, each excelling in a specific category.

1. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL – Best Overall

The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers the most complete smartphone experience. It pairs premium hardware with Google’s refined Android 16 software, outstanding cameras, excellent battery life and seven years of updates. Its AI tools and smooth performance make it the benchmark Android flagship.

2. Oppo Find X9 Pro – Best for Photography

Oppo’s Find X9 Pro delivers exceptional photo quality in all lighting conditions. With powerful zoom options and a massive 7,500mAh battery, it combines class-leading camera performance with two-day battery endurance.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – Best Software Experience

Samsung’s S25 Ultra features a stunning 6.9-inch OLED display, improved cameras, and one of the best Android software experiences available. With strong AI features and long-term updates, it’s ideal for power users.

4. Apple iPhone 17 – Best iPhone for Most Users

The iPhone 17 strikes the best balance between price and performance in Apple’s lineup. It offers smooth performance, excellent cameras, improved storage and reliable battery life, making it a solid long-term choice.

5. OnePlus 15 – Best Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the OnePlus 15 is the fastest Android phone of 2025. Its large battery, ultra-fast charging and high-refresh-rate display make it perfect for users who prioritise speed.

OnePlus 15

6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra – Best for Serious Photography

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is built for photography enthusiasts, featuring a powerful 200MP zoom lens and professional-grade camera capabilities. Performance and charging speeds remain excellent, though its software still needs refinement.

7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE – Best Mid-Range Phone

The Galaxy S25 FE offers a near-flagship experience at a lower price. With a premium design, reliable performance, good battery life and long software support, it’s the best value mid-range option.

8. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max – Best Premium iPhone

Apple’s most advanced phone combines top-tier performance, a large 6.9-inch display and a powerful camera system. While heavy and expensive, it’s unmatched within Apple’s ecosystem.

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